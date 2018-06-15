B2Gold (BTO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.35

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 1789182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

BTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.40 in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.56.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of C$435.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.66 million.

In related news, Director Robert Gayton sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.64, for a total transaction of C$364,000.00. Also, insider Brian Scott sold 75,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.64, for a total transaction of C$273,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,000.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

