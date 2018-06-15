Bagir Group (BAGR) Shares Down 10.6%

Bagir Group Ltd (LON:BAGR) traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 2,344,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 831% from the average session volume of 251,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Bagir Group Company Profile

Bagir Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets men's and women's tailored fashions in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers suits, jackets, trousers, shirts, and casual pieces. The company markets and licenses its products under the Austin Reeds, AR-RED, GIR Collection, and Jay Godfrey brands, as well as offers products under various retail private labels.

