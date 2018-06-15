CSG International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Holdings Raised by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG International (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.15% of CSG International worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CSG International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 685,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,057,000 after purchasing an additional 170,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CSG International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in CSG International by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSG International by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG International by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 439,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 58,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Randy Wiese sold 17,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $744,568.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,813.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGS. BidaskClub raised shares of CSG International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSG International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.

CSG International opened at $42.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.92. CSG International has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

CSG International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. CSG International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CSG International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 4th. CSG International’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

CSG International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

