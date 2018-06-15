Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baidu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.97. 5,913,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,307. The company has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Baidu has a 52 week low of $173.66 and a 52 week high of $284.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

