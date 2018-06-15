Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Holdings Reduced by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.40% of Lincoln Electric worth $200,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $2,004,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,581,634.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.37. 551,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,498. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $757.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LECO. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

