Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Position in Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,406,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.88% of Autohome worth $292,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Autohome by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 463,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,955,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Karst Peak Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $69,231,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $1,481,000. 40.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autohome traded up $1.79, reaching $118.91, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,910. Autohome Inc has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Autohome had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

