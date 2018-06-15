Chegg Inc (CHGG) Stake Increased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 288.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128,153 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.76% of Chegg worth $87,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Chegg by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,469,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,364,000 after purchasing an additional 751,353 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,669,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chegg by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,138,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $4,372,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,433,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,943,899.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Housenbold sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,161 shares of company stock worth $29,447,109 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chegg traded up $0.25, reaching $29.04, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,390. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.67, a PEG ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Chegg had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $76.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Chegg announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through a private placement purchase. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

