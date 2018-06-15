Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Holdings Reduced by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,064 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.00% of Stericycle worth $150,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 73,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 15.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle traded down $0.12, hitting $64.09, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,646. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Brown sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $837,117.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles A. Alutto sold 14,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $896,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,024.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,834 shares of company stock worth $2,966,543. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

