Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) Stake Lessened by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,213 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.92% of Under Armour Inc Class A worth $355,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Under Armour Inc Class A by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 127,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth about $1,386,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,868,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,057,000 after purchasing an additional 300,035 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. 6,952,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,559. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.05. Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Under Armour Inc Class A’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Under Armour Inc Class A news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $115,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrik Frisk purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.74 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.51.

About Under Armour Inc Class A

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

