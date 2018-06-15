BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BancFirst earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.5829987919375 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BancFirst in a report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

In other BancFirst news, insider Ken Starks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $187,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $89,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,756,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,415,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,282. Company insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

