Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosts Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,408 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,567. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $325.31 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.