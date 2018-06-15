Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,697 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $984,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,126,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 221,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria traded down $0.11, hitting $6.95, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $325.31 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

