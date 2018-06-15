Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.93 Million Stake in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,301 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry opened at $45.53 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

