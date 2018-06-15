Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $2.19 Million Position in State Street Corp (STT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4,011.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street opened at $98.26 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $86.80 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

In other State Street news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $85,763.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $29,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.