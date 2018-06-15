Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (BMA) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) were down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.55 and last traded at $64.86. Approximately 14,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 308,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Santander upgraded Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were given a $2.2345 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s previous special dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

