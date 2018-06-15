Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco Santander-Chile earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.8069707269043 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $747.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.71 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 22.58%. research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

