American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorpsouth Bank traded up $0.05, reaching $34.00, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.41. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.55.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $217.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXS. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 target price on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $35.00 target price on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

