BancorpSouth Bank Invests $2.40 Million in Chevron Co. (CVX) Stock

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,653,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 64,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,042,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.52.

Shares of Chevron traded down $2.47, hitting $124.04, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 13,223,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,028,538. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $37.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 130,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $16,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,500 shares of company stock worth $49,748,880 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.