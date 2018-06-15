Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bank of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1073092720472 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vining Sparks started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of Bank of America traded down $0.21, reaching $29.29, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,361,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,413,176. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

