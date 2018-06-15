Bank of America Raises Allergan (AGN) Price Target to $213.00

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $209.00 to $213.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $161.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Vetr lowered Allergan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.99 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $191.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.15.

Shares of AGN opened at $173.95 on Tuesday. Allergan has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $256.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.38. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In related news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,031,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 479.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 357,559 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Allergan by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Allergan by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

