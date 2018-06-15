salesforce.com’s (CRM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, May 21st. They currently have a $161.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.54 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock remained flat at $$138.41 during trading on Monday. 7,595,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,170. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $244,007.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $1,256,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,909.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,700 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,547,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $364,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,972 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13,535.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,814,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,321 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,346,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $444,343,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,630,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.