Bank of Montreal (BMO) Price Target Raised to C$114.00 at Eight Capital

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$109.00 to C$114.00 in a report released on Thursday, May 31st. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$106.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$111.67.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$101.84 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$88.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.55.

In other news, insider Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.75, for a total value of C$305,250.00. Also, insider Patrick Cronin sold 24,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.14, for a total value of C$2,469,535.38. Insiders sold a total of 37,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,124 over the last quarter.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

