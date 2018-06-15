Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Increases Dividend to $0.96 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share by the bank on Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Bank of Montreal opened at C$101.84 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$88.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$105.55.

In related news, insider Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.75, for a total transaction of C$305,250.00. Also, insider Patrick Cronin sold 24,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.14, for a total transaction of C$2,469,535.38. Insiders have sold a total of 37,164 shares of company stock worth $3,536,124 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.67.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

