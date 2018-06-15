Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,496 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,403,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,369,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,702 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,042.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,195,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,126,000 after buying an additional 2,003,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,974,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,349,000 after buying an additional 1,406,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,258,000 after buying an additional 1,225,689 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $838,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,037.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $270,025.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,487 shares in the company, valued at $947,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,375 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon opened at $56.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

