Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 609 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 770% compared to the average daily volume of 70 put options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia traded down $0.38, hitting $57.68, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.6366 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

