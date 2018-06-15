Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bank of the Ozarks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Bank of the Ozarks reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of the Ozarks will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of the Ozarks.

Get Bank of the Ozarks alerts:

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.11 million. Bank of the Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 40.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of the Ozarks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of the Ozarks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut Bank of the Ozarks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of the Ozarks in a report on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

NASDAQ OZRK opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bank of the Ozarks has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZRK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the Ozarks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,581,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of the Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Ozarks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Ozarks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.