The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Raised by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 518,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,592,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,596,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 424,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Coca-Cola opened at $43.58 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $46.50 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.42.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

