Baozun Inc (BZUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.02 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baozun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,077,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 899,021 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,263,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 553,950 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth $14,808,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth $16,883,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 719,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,995,000 after purchasing an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 112.71 and a beta of 3.96. Baozun has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.38 million. Baozun had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

