Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Given New GBX 425 Price Target at Barclays

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 430 ($5.72) to GBX 425 ($5.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 21st. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BRW. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 416 ($5.54) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.19) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.53) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.86) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 410 ($5.46).

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting GBX 360.60 ($4.80). 546,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,988. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 297.50 ($3.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.40 ($5.32).

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Caroline Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,250 ($25,629.08).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

