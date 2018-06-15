Barclays PLC Sells 266,289 Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 266,289 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Michaels Companies worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIK. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,759,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 3,274.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 754,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 732,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,610.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 683,072 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $13,416,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,030,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 605,494 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIK. ValuEngine cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

