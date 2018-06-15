Barclays PLC Sells 91,657 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,657 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Commscope worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMM. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Commscope by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commscope by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commscope by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 47,445 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,894,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000.

Get Commscope alerts:

Shares of COMM stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Commscope had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. ValuEngine cut shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Commscope from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commscope in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commscope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

In other news, CFO Alexander W. Pease acquired 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $299,763.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $251,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,418 shares of company stock valued at $919,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.