BHP Billiton (BLT) PT Raised to GBX 1,850 at Barclays

BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,800 ($23.96) to GBX 1,850 ($24.63) in a research note released on Monday, May 21st. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLT. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,480 ($19.70) to GBX 1,610 ($21.44) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded BHP Billiton to a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.64) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Billiton to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.31) to GBX 1,500 ($19.97) in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Billiton currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,524.68 ($20.30).

Shares of BHP Billiton stock traded down GBX 78.80 ($1.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,670 ($22.23). The stock had a trading volume of 12,561,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,000. BHP Billiton has a twelve month low of GBX 1,103 ($14.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,662.40 ($22.13).

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

