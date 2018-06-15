Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Descartes Systems Group opened at C$41.05 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of C$30.29 and a twelve month high of C$41.17.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

In other Descartes Systems Group news, insider Raimond Diederik sold 11,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.77, for a total transaction of C$444,817.29.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.