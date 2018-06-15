Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €210.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday, June 4th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €189.00 ($219.77) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC set a €197.00 ($229.07) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €213.00 ($247.67) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €202.16 ($235.07).

Get Volkswagen AG Preference Shares alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares opened at €163.34 ($189.93) on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a twelve month low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a twelve month high of €192.30 ($223.60).

About Volkswagen AG Preference Shares

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.