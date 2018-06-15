Provident Financial (PFG) Upgraded at Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a GBX 750 ($9.99) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 584 ($7.78). Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s current price.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 483 ($6.43) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, February 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,264 ($16.83) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered Provident Financial to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.98) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.58) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,164.43 ($15.50).

Provident Financial traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.18), reaching GBX 632.40 ($8.42), on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,240,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 426.60 ($5.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,284 ($43.72).

In other news, insider Andrew C. Fisher sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.84), for a total value of £816,720 ($1,087,365.20).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

