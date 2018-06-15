Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.42 ($114.44).

ETR BAS traded down €0.57 ($0.66) on Thursday, hitting €87.50 ($101.74). 6,619,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 12 month low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 12 month high of €98.70 ($114.77).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

