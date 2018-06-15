Ramsey K. Hamadi Buys 5,500 Shares of Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Stock

Bay Banks of Virginia Inc (OTCMKTS:BAYK) insider Ramsey K. Hamadi purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $55,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bay Banks of Virginia opened at $9.61 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.27. Bay Banks of Virginia Inc has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bay Banks of Virginia had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. equities research analysts predict that Bay Banks of Virginia Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bay Banks of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

