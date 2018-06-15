Baytex Energy (BTE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, June 7th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. GMP Securities raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Macquarie raised Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy traded down $0.11, reaching $3.99, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 26,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,876. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.85.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 310.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,276,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 91,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 72,373 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 76,262 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.