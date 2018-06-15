BBX Capital Corp Class A (BBX) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.02

News stories about BBX Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:BBX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BBX Capital Corp Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3748616601621 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of BBX Capital Corp Class A in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BBX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. BBX Capital Corp Class A has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $856.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.78.

BBX Capital Corp Class A (NYSE:BBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. BBX Capital Corp Class A had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. analysts predict that BBX Capital Corp Class A will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. BBX Capital Corp Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

In other BBX Capital Corp Class A news, Director Charlie C. Winningham II sold 13,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $124,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

