BCE Inc. (BCE) Receives $57.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

BCE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.67. 730,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,599. BCE has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that BCE will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5893 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 88.55%.

BCE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in BCE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in BCE by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 23,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BCE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

