Beatcoin (XBTS) Price Tops $0.0435 on Top Exchanges

Beatcoin (CURRENCY:XBTS) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Beatcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Beatcoin has a market cap of $66,350.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Beatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beatcoin has traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.93 or 0.03998660 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00021508 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001133 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009010 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005208 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010668 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Beatcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2016. Beatcoin’s total supply is 2,524,686 coins and its circulating supply is 1,524,686 coins. Beatcoin’s official website is beatcoin.info. Beatcoin’s official Twitter account is @Beats_coin.

Beatcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beatcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beatcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beatcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

