Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd makes up about 2.4% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $21,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Wealthfront Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 25,681,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,363 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,746,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,216,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,822,000 after purchasing an additional 545,453 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,864,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 5.1% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,196,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $50.99.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

