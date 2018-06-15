Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by SPF Beheer BV

SPF Beheer BV lowered its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,836 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up 3.3% of SPF Beheer BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SPF Beheer BV owned approximately 0.14% of Becton Dickinson and worth $78,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 73,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nabil Shabshab sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $2,308,254.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Melcher bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.07 per share, for a total transaction of $112,535.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at $613,990.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and traded down $0.57, hitting $232.25, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 5,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,259. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $190.60 and a one year high of $248.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. ValuEngine raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.19.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

