Resolute Energy Corp (REN) Shares Sold by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Resolute Energy worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Resolute Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Resolute Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REN shares. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on shares of Resolute Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on shares of Resolute Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.11.

Resolute Energy stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. 930,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Resolute Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $708.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.33 and a beta of 3.32.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Resolute Energy Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Sutton sold 55,000 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $1,845,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Betz acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

