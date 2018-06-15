Beddow Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land Trust makes up about 2.3% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded down $15.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $678.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,720. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $282.82 and a twelve month high of $739.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 143.43%.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

