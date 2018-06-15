Bee Token (BEE) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. Bee Token has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $21,869.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bee Token has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bee Token token can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bee Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003588 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00599948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00236226 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00044482 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00092597 BTC.

About Bee Token

Bee Token’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,534,596 tokens. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bee Token’s official website is www.beetoken.com.

Bee Token Token Trading

Bee Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bee Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bee Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.