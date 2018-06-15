Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24).

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of BLPH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,208. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

