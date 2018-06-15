Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 230.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128,407 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.38% of Benchmark Electronics worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 382,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 30,103 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,855,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 233,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics traded down $0.15, hitting $29.40, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 4,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,750. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services, integrated technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

