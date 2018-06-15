Benefitfocus (BNFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Benefitfocus posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 620%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price objective on Benefitfocus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Benefitfocus to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Benefitfocus from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $29.00 price target on Benefitfocus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of Benefitfocus opened at $33.45 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 0.90. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.28.

In related news, Director A Lanham Napier purchased 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $100,262.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,504.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 220.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 20.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 79.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

