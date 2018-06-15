Benson Smith Sells 9,331 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total transaction of $2,475,141.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,660,305.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benson Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $2,634,514.54.

On Monday, May 7th, Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $2,547,176.38.

On Monday, April 16th, Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.52, for a total transaction of $2,430,912.12.

On Monday, April 2nd, Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.49, for a total transaction of $2,346,653.19.

NYSE TFX traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.09. 648,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,363. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.72 and a fifty-two week high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $587.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

